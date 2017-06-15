RFID Blocking Wallets Protect Your Credit Card Chip From Malicious Exploitation

In this day and age, pretty much everyone that has past into adulthood owns a credit card. It’s a very useful tool to have in the city and it helps you get around quite easily in terms of paying for things. They’ve managed to take the convenience level even further some years back when they introduced the RFID chips for credit cards. With these chips, owners can pay for things by simply touching their card on a scanner in the store. There’s no more need to swipe your card to have it inserted in a device in order to finalize your payment. It’s great, but it’s also dangerous and that’s something that not many people realize. How is it dangerous, you ask?

The risks of RFID credit cards

When you own such a credit card, it can become very easy for people to try and rob you of your private information. As mentioned previously this technology aims and succeeds in making it possible to pay for things just by touching the card to a scanner. This also makes it possible for those interested in stealing from you to just scan your bag or pockets using a scanner. Completely incognito they could just sneak near you and scan your credit card information without you even noticing until it’s too late.

What can be done in this case?

If this were to happen to you, you'd obviously be very upset. You can prevent such a scenario by investing in a RFID blocking wallet. Unlike a regular wallet, these ones will block off signals and will make sure that your credit card that has a RFID chip on it cannot be scanned as long as it's in the special wallet.

The variety of RFID blocking wallets

RFID blocking wallets don’t have to be bland and uninteresting and therefore force you to choose between having a dashing wallet and having one that protects you properly. You can play around with your options and find something that suits your style. If you strip away the RFID blocking feature you still have a variety of wallets just waiting for you to make your pick. Which one you do end up picking is very important because it’s what you will be using every time you need to make a payment.

Tips for choosing a RFID blocking wallet

Make sure to look past the main concern, which is getting a wallet that can prevent people from scanning your RFID chip on your credit card. Get a wallet that also comes with enough additional slots and features to accommodate the rest of the contents of your wallet such as cash and other documentations and IDs.