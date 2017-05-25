Having a Responsive Website Isn’t Enough Anymore

The world has gone mobile. Don’t worry, we’re not intending to shock anyone with that statement or get onto some breaking news channel. We all know this has been going on for a fair bit of time. The majority of internet surfers now use their mobiles as, well, metaphorical surfboards. That is why so many businesses started scrambling to make sure their websites were as slick and sleek on mobile as they were on laptops. But this isn’t enough anymore. There is a battle: websites versus apps because, these days, if you want your business to really thrive, you need your own app.

You could be a city centre coffee shop, or a suburban spa, or any kind of small business, you need an app. Why? Because everyone will head that way very soon, so why not get ahead of the game. Still not sure, then treat your eyes to the benefits that will come with such a move.

Infinite Visibility

This may sound like a rubbish superpower for you to want, but in terms of business, it is the best superpower ever. The way an app achieves this is to tap into the fact the average person is on their mobile device for over two hours each and every day. Sure, they may spend just a teeny-tiny amount of that time on apps, but your being in the way of them doing what they are on their to do will be good for business. Our brains record everything we see; that includes cleverly designed app logos. So, trust us, even if you are rarely used, you are always visible.

Customer Experience

Improving the experience your customers get is a direct way of improving the revenue of your business. Luckily, there is a pretty simple equation you can follow; less time + less energy = better experience. So, get yourself a mobile app phone to scan and verify IDs so that there are no more lengthy forms, allow your customers to book a table at your rest in three swipes and have an option to check out their basket in one click. Time and energy are the most valued commodities in consumer-land, so treat them that way.

Customer Engagement

Go and ask your head of marketing what their role is in one sentence and they will tell you it is to improve customer engagement. That’s the whole point of their marketing strategies, to engage. It is why they employ expensive copywriters; to engage. This is where an app can really make a difference. It allows you to communicate directly with your customers and to do so via instant messenger or a chat function that can be added for free in about 10 minutes. That makes it worth it, and so does the fact most people prefer communicating over text than a phone call. The other great option available to you is app interaction. Chat is one way to increase engagement, but so is video, gamification, personalisation and all of that. It all equates to better engagement and that equates to better sales and that equates to, well, big time success.

Loyal As A Labrador

If there is one thing that an app achieves above all else, it is customer loyalty. There is so much white noise now filling people’s minds from billboards to Facebook ads to flashing signs on websites. That is where an app comes in. you have loyalty at your fingertips, a means of sending push notifications directly to suit their needs and a chance to offer your existing customers a loyalty program worth sticking around for.

Photo: Pexels