A Marriage Proposal with Something Old and Something New

If any of you guys are thinking of proposing, I’m hoping this article might provide you with some inspiration. Lord knows I could have used some when I proposed to my then-girlfriend last year.

Once I made the decision that I was going to pop the question, my mind started spinning in an attempt to come up with a way to do it that was truly phenomenal. We’ve always dreamed of traveling to France. I would have loved to have flown her to Paris and proposed at the top of the Eiffel Tower, but funds being limited, I needed to think of a more affordable idea that could happen closer to home.

I finally decided that the memorable manner of the proposal wouldn’t be in the location, necessarily; it would be in the ring itself.

Leap of Faith

You see, Therese, my girlfriend, had her grandmother’s antique ring. The stone had long since been lost, but the ring itself was beautiful. Therese had mentioned that someday, she wanted to replace the stone in the ring so she could wear it to honor her grandmother’s memory.

Bingo. All I needed was a diamond and I had the perfect engagement ring.

I was gambling a lot on hoping that first of all, she would say yes, and second, that she’d be delighted and not upset at my choosing a setting for her ring. I needed to find a truly amazing stone to do the ring justice.

Going Online with James Allen

I always thought that most jewelers only sold rings. Not so! James Allen Jewelers sells engagement stones that haven’t yet been set in a piece of jewelry. For diamond newbies like myself, their website even offers instant access to diamond experts who can share their computer screens with you in order to magnify each diamond and explain the attributes that make each one unique.

I found that while the prices at James Allen are higher than some discount jewelry websites, the diamonds are of a higher quality. Since I was putting all of my focus into making this the most amazing ring ever, quality was key.

As I checked out diamonds on the James Allen site, I also did my homework and checked out reviews of the store itself. After finding glowing reviews of them on Yelp, as well as a shout out from Forbes magazine, I knew that they were the way to go.

After I received the diamond, I quietly snuck the ring out of my girlfriend’s jewelry box and took it to a local jeweler to have it set.

How did it turn out, you ask? She nearly beat me to death, hugging me and jumping up and down and screaming yes. We’ve been married for a month now and are planning to celebrate our first anniversary – you guessed it – in Paris.