Diamond Selection For Geeks | Engagement Rings

For as long as I can remember, I’ve been immersed in geek culture. I grew up on a steady diet of anything and everything Star Wars-related. My bedroom was filled with comic books and action figures. Gaming wasn’t just a hobby, but a way of life. I devoured the Lord of the Rings series as soon as I was old enough to read them and moved on to the George R. R. Martin-created world inside of Game of Thrones.

Things haven’t changed much now that I’m an adult. I’m still the first person in line whenever a new Star Wars movie comes out. When I’m not at work, I blow off steam by hanging out at home and playing Resident Evil with friends online. My comic books have turned into graphic novels, but I still have a lot of action figures kicking around.

The only major change to my geek life is the addition of a girlfriend who loves all the same things I do. After dating for almost a year, I decided it was time to propose. That’s when my life’s biggest quest began: I had to find an engagement ring.

Where on (Middle) Earth to Begin?

Like most geeks, I was better suited to buying gadgets than jewelry. I decided to take a rather scientific approach and research online reviews of online engagement ring retailers. One name kept popping up: James Allen. However, I also saw a lot of reviews claiming that James Allen was too expensive and that I should look elsewhere.

Finally, I stumbled across a review that really cinched it for me – one entitled “Why the James Allen Reviews Can Be Misleading in 2017.” It explained that, yes, James Allen is a bit more expensive than some other online retailers, but this is because they only deal in high-quality, AGS- or GIA-certified diamonds. While I could find a lower-priced engagement ring at another store, there would be no guarantee of the quality.

It turns out that James Allen is also a better bet than brick-and-mortar stores that sell similar jewelry because operating a storefront generates a higher cost that gets passed along to customers. James Allen also offers free shipping, a two-year buyback policy, and a 100% upgrade policy.

One Ring to Bring Them All…

Once I started looking at James Allen, I was amazed at their selection of exclusive diamonds. They had blue, yellow, green, pink, and brown diamonds; I had no idea they came in so many different colors. It was exciting to pick something that was not only beautiful, but that was also unique. My girlfriend is going to love it.

I’m nicknaming the engagement ring “One Ring to Bring Them All.” After all, once she says yes (and I’m sure she will), we’ll start planning and sending out wedding invitations to our friends all around the country. I’m not sure what the theme to our wedding will be, but you can bet it will be epic.