The Only Website Builder For Your Business

It is an industry that is becoming more and more saturated by the day, so it can be hard to know which online website builder you should go with. Should go with Wix, and use their new ADI technology, which essentially tailors your web design by looking at the needs and preferences of the person or business in question. Or should you go with SquareSpace, SiteBuilder, BoldGrid, Weebly, Jimdo, Yola, Doodlekit, or any one of the other thousand offerings available at an affordable price?

It is a tough decision to go with, and one that requires you to look at your business needs and prioritize cost, ease of use and editing, user experience, marketability, email and of course the SEO compatibility.

Well, with all that in mind, there is only one website builder you should be looking at; WordPress, and we’ll tell you why.

You Can Create Any Website You Want

While it may have its roots firmly as blog publishing platform, these days WordPress offers so much more. These days it is one of the most versatile offerings and has the flexibility and technology to help you build any website you so desire. It has upped its game over the years and now offers some of the best and easiest to use plugins that allow you to create ecommerce websites and membership websites. Want a blog like Mashable, fine. Fancy a video website like YouTube, no problem. Want to be the next eBay, let’s go. Anything you want it has.

Google Says It Is The Best

When has Google ever been wrong, especially about itself? So when Google says that WordPress is 99% friendly, you listen. But why does this matter? Well, search engines show and rank websites in their results based on a ton of predefined qualities, and WordPress ticks the most boxes in that respect. Your marketing will be a lot easier if you use WordPress, as will tasks like PPC management. That’s because WordPress offers fast loading speeds, high coding standards, image optimization, easy navigation, social media integration and wicked-good user experiences.

Building and Customising Is Foolproof

It’s not just colors, or design or features you can customize in WordPress, it is all of it, and it doesn’t matter if you are an experienced developer or a first-timer either. That’s because you can either customize through a panel, which is a user-friendly toolbar allowing you to customize what elements you want, or you can customize through your ability to code. It is completely your call.



Free And Open

In short, WordPress is an open source piece of software, which means that it is free to use, edit and redistribute. That is part of its allure, its attraction and its popularity among small businesses. The software is completely free and comes with unlimited validity; unlimited. What’s more, its popularity has seen different hosting companies scramble to entertain it through a one-click system that will see it install without any issues.

Photo Source: 1 & 2