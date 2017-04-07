How Weather Sensors Can Help Your Business Prepare for Severe Weather

Severe weather has an adverse impact on many business activities, and nearly every business could benefit from having accurate weather tracking tools. When accuracy counts, real time information is invaluable. Tools like a lightning alert system can help businesses to better prepare for the negative impacts of severe weather. These tools can aid in planning for important events as well as help business owners keep their clients and employees safe.

Advance Warning for Lightning

Lightning can create real problems in a wide variety of settings. Outdoor recreational facility managers, airports, schools and other industries that want to minimize the risks of inclement weather rely on Earth Networks’ lightning alert system to take action when lightning shows up and severe weather is imminent. With advance warning about not only visible lightning but also in-cloud lightning, businesses can take steps to clear their outdoor areas or make decisions to postpone or cancel events that may be affected.

Tracking Weather for Planning

Weather tracking tools provide information that helps businesses decide how to proceed if weather events are likely to impact their operations. In the retail sector, stock replenishment can be affected when weather is delaying product transport, and in-store sales can drop when weather prevents shoppers from coming out. Schools can predict when inclement weather may affect their ability to conduct lessons or put transportation at risk. Accurate weather information in real time helps mitigate risk factors.

Works With Your Priorities

While weather information can be beneficial to almost any business, the type of information varies depending on the industry’s priorities. A school can use meteorological tracking for classroom learning or for protecting students on the playground, while an event planner can use it to make sure that weather doesn’t impact an outdoor event on its scheduled date.

Weather tracking tools like a lightning alert system have a wide range of applications in businesses across many industries. Knowing how weather impacts your business is the first step to determining how these tools can help you improve performance.

Photo: fzhuo