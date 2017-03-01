Viagen Pets- Preserves the Pets Even After They Are Gone

Pets are human’s best friend, without which most feel lonely, and the homestead feels empty. They are known to give unmatched affection and loyalty that is hard to get elsewhere. In most cases, they are considered as part of the family with some receiving human treatment from the owners. When they die, they leave a vacuum in our hearts, calling for prompt replacement, which often fails to live to the standards. In perfect conditions, we want to live with them for the entire lives, but nature takes them away without notice.

Bringing in others and integrating them into the family can take a long time. Even with regular training, they might not behave similarly to the previous leaving a gap in your family. You can turn the tables through the Viagen Pets, which clones your dogs and cats to keep them for another lifetime. You might not miss your favorite puppy and cat even when they die.

The propagation process starts with a small biopsy of the pet’s tissue, done by a qualified veterinarian officer. The tissues are taken to the Viagen labs, cultivated and frozen, to preserve the clones for future use. When your pet dies, you can clone the tissues when the need arises, which retains the original features of the pet.

You do not have to wait until your dog dies if you have wanted to close the gap before it forms. The process takes a long time hence not something you can do when your dog is hit by a car. The process is meant to give the exact genetic formation, which given the same care and love develops the same personality. While you could be thrilled by the results, the cost is likely to bar many from achieving the dream. The process attracts a genetic preservation fee of $1600 and additional $25k for cats and $50k for dogs.