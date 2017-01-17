Why Undergraduates Are choosing a Degree in Finance/Accounting?

The high percentage of accounting degrees for young professionals likely stems from an unprecedented demand for accounting grads over the last few years. Reports show a surge in the accounting and financing professions, with an extremely high demand for top talent, so CPA firms and mid-level to large businesses are hiring accounting graduates at a record rate. VP finance jobs in Chicago and accounting jobs in Los Angeles are plentiful, and fortunately there are just as many recent grads to fill the candidacies.

VP Finance Jobs in Chicago Have No Problem Getting Filled

The pipeline of accounting and finance students in Chicago is bulging, which suggests that the continued high demand for fresh recruits in these fields will be met by recently minted graduates for several years to come. This is great news for firms who face growing business, new opportunities, a burgeoning need for entry-level staff members, and tough competition.

Accounting Jobs in Los Angeles See Candidates in the Hundreds

In Los Angeles, a highly competitive region for accounting and finance jobs, openings are numerous as are the potential employees to fill these openings. After the accounting and finance growth stall that dates back to the 1990s, the accounting and finance industry faced a crisis which led to aging Baby Boomers comprising most of the sector’s positions. Times are changing, however, as demand for new accountants and finance professionals is being met with record numbers of fresh graduates.

Recent accounting graduates that were hired equaled more than 40,000, and recent accounting students awarded graduate degrees totaled more than 80,000. There is plenty of talent available, and accounting recruiters can help you locate the top talent for your open position. The best finance recruiters in San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Chicago know where the top talent is, and they will connect you with those recent grads who are excited about the career that lies ahead of them.

