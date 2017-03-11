How to Trade Forex Successfully

The forex market has grown into a very competitive ecosystem with a lot of successful traders making it their full-time income source. This has served as a source of inspiration for upcoming traders whose eyes are set on the abundant opportunities inherent in the forex market. Unsurprisingly, how to trade forex is certainly one of the most prominent questions that new traders might pose as a query. While this question appears simple, the answer would profoundly be something that can help a new trader move towards his or her goal in the forex market.

How to trade foreign exchange can definitely be answered by means of predominately learning the basics of the forex market. This usually involves learning about what forex trading is all about, how you can be successful trading it and how you can start your dealings without acquiring too much loss on your part. These are regarded as essentials of the trade and once you are equipped with the basics, your journey in the forex market will be a lot easier.

Forex Account Opening

Trading foreign exchange is very much similar to the equity market due to the fact that individuals interesting in trading are under obligation to open a trading account. Just like the equity market, each forex account and the services that come with it differs, so it is crucial that you find the right one. Some of the factors to consider when opening a forex account is explained below.

Leverage

Leverage is essentially the ability to control a lot of funds, using very little of your own capital. This means that the higher leverage, the higher the risk level. The amount of leverage on a particular account differs and largely depends on the account itself, but most brokers use a factor of at least 50:1. It is also possible to get a leverage factor as high as 250:1. A leverage factor of 50:1 basically means that for every dollar you have in your trading account, you control up to $50. For instance, if a trader has $100 in his trading account, the broker will lend that trader $5000 to trade in the market. This leverage also makes your margin- the amount you need to have in your account to trade a certain amount- very low.

Fees and Commissions

One main benefit if forex account is the fact that trades are executed on a commission-free basis. This is unlike an equity account where you pay the broker a fee for each trade. The reason for this is that you are dealing directly with market makers and does not need to go through other parties like brokers.

For those planning on opening a forex trading account, it is crucially important to know that each firm has a different spread on foreign currency pairs traded through them. Though the often differ by only a few pips (0.0001), this can be a lot if your trade volume falls on the high side over time. So make sure to find out the pip spread a firm has on foreign currency pairs you are looking to trade when opening an account.

Other Factors

There are quite a lot of differences between each forex firm and the account they offer, it is, therefore, crucial to review each before making a long term commitment. Each company will offer different levels of programs and services along with fees above actual trading costs. It is also advisable to go with a reputable company due to the less regulated nature of the forex market.

How to Trade

Forex can be traded in 2 major ways. The first and the most popular means of trading forex is by buying and selling currency pairs, where you go short on one and long on another. The second method of trading forex involves buying derivatives that track the movement of specific currency pairs. Both of these trading techniques are very similar to techniques in the equity market where individuals buy and sell stocks, very much the same way traders buy and sell currency in the forex market. In the forex market, investors trade a currency pair and hope the value of the pair moves in a favorable direction. For instance, if a trader takes a long position in the GBP/USD pair- he or she will make money when the value of the pair goes up, and lose money when it falls. The pair in this instances rises when Great Britain Pounds increases in value against the U.S Dollars. So this is essentially a bet on the Pound.

The other forex trading option involves the use of derivative products, such as futures and options, to profit from the changes in the value of currencies. When a trader buys an option on a currency pair, he gains the right to purchase a currency pair at a specific rate before a set point in time. On the other hand, future contracts the obligation to buy the currency at a specific point in time. While these trading techniques are usually deployed by advanced traders, it is inherently important for new traders to be familiar with them.

Finally, when you are getting started in Forex trading, is it important to remind yourself often that profits are not the most crucial thing at this stage. It is vital that you train yourself with mental habit control and discipline over your emotions; because that will give you a good foundation to trading successfully regardless of how much money you have in your trading account.