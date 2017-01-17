Top Tech Trends Businesses Should Watch Out For This Year

If you’re a business owner, then you’ll know technology is a huge part of everything that you do. As a consequence, it pays to know what’s hot and what’s going to be big this year. Bearing that in mind, here are the top tech trends businesses should watch out for in 2017:

Artificial Intelligence Is On The Rise

Most people use artificial intelligence on a daily basis thanks to things like Siri and Cortana built into our smartphones. From a business standpoint, AI can become something massive and will start to be utilized a lot more in the coming year. Manufacturers will bring out smartphones with smarter AI assistants that business managers can use to help plan and organize their day.

Soon, companies won’t need to have physical assistants as AI will be able to do everything they need from a person. This is the year I feel we will see some huge strides made regarding AI and its use in business. It will mean companies start reducing their wage bill and saving a lot of money. However, it can mean bad news for employees looking for assistant or admin work.

Virtual Tech Is Very Much A Reality

Virtual technology is all the rage these days as people can’t help but talk about virtual reality. In a business sense, there are many ways virtual technology will come to the forefront of people’s minds this year. The concept of a virtual business has been around for some time, and you will see more and more companies go down this route. This is where entire corporations are going to be run by one person in their home office as everything else is done virtually.

Then, you have the other form of virtual technology I touched upon earlier – virtual reality. Soon, you will see companies take advantage of this tech, and use it for their marketing methods. It will take the world by storm, and I can see 2017 as the year we start to see it break through for the first time. In short, virtual technology will be around a lot this year and will dominate the business scene

People Want Things On-Demand

In the last few years, we’ve seen a rise in on-demand technology for consumers. This started with TV streaming services that let people pick and choose the shows and films they wanted to watch, whenever they wanted to watch them. Now, it’s moved into the transport industry and seen things like Uber pop up that provide people with on-demand transportation via an app. There’s even the food industry phenomenon Deliveroo that allows people to order from their favourite restaurants on-demand.

Businesses need to watch out for on-demand tech this year as it is set to get even bigger. No doubt we will see examples of it across different industries and companies will fight to figure out who can utilize it best or come up with the cleverest idea.

Keep an eye on these trends and make sure your business is ready to make the most out of them this coming year.

[Image Source]

