Tips for Improved Mobile Reception in Your Home Office

These days, it could be difficult to get by for long without access to good cellular signal. While it may not be necessary for better quality of life, much of the work we used to do on paper, store in file cabinets and, communicate and deliver via snail mail can be done on a mobile device.

To catch up with the on-the-go lifestyle, good mobile signal is necessary. When reception is down, here are a few simple ways to get it back up.

1.) Reduce the interference between your device and the cell tower.

Try moving to a higher location such as an upper floor or raise your phone higher in the air. Signal from your carrier’s cell tower needs to successfully meet your device for proper transmission. Buildings, trees and other factors could block the signal, resulting in a dead area. While these might be greatly inconvenient, they could also be a little more drastic, depending on how hard it would be for signal to reach your area. Moving closer to a window might be effective enough. If you want increased chances of good signal, live in the area nearest to a cell tower.

2.) Make sure you’re connected to the nearest mast.

Ideally, it’s an automatic change your phone makes as you switch locations but sometimes, it’s not the case. While one mast is closer to where you currently are, the phone might at times be trying to reach another mast much farther, resulting in the weaker signal.

A quick fix would be to restart your phone but if that doesn’t work, you could manually direct your phone to connect to your chosen mast. There are apps online that enable you to do this by showing you a map of your service providers masts then pick which mast to switch to.

3.) Change the way you hold your phone.

In the early years of the handheld mobile phone, the external antenna, which was responsible for capturing mobile reception, was a main feature it couldn’t do without. Due to the recent technological advancements, antennas are now built into the phone. This allows for less bulky and more aesthetically-appealing designs. However, it has also somewhat hampered the phone’s signal capability.

Reception is even harder to come by when the manufacturer placed the antenna in the area of the phone where your hand would be when holding it. Inquire into your phone’s design and adjust your hand position accordingly. Otherwise, it would be wise to get a new device than to experience recurring problems caused by weak mobile signal.

4.) Invest in technology meant to strengthen the cellular reception in your area.

Working remotely has several benefits which you might not experience if you don’t have good signal ready when you need it. When you’re working from home, whether you’re an employee or running your own business, strong cellular signal is an essential asset.

A signal booster takes the available mobile reception and repeats it, creating a stronger signal. Some cater exclusively to a specific carrier while others are universal so ensure what kind you’re looking it before buying. Do your research and see how you can best use a signal booster to your advantage.

5.) Change to another service provider.

It’s an alternative no one enjoys but is unavoidable in some cases. The process might be a hassle in the beginning as you have your current line cut, get a new number and inform all your contacts but a mobile phone isn’t a phone without signal. As carriers compete, they now offer to cover the cancellation expenses and more so you don’t have to worry about the cost.

