Software Each Business Needs to Have

There’s much to plan when it comes kitting out your new office. There are the desks and chairs and tables for meetings, the coffee pots and microwaves, and then all those computers that have to be up and running for all your busy bee employees to do some good old fashioned hard work with. But what’s on the computer? If you have grand ambitions for your company, then it isn’t enough to just use whatever comes pre-installed on your Windows or Apple hardware. You’ll need to make sure you have the best software to boost productivity and keep you safe from harm.

Getting it all Backed Up

Complete system failure? Massive leak from the office overhead? A pack of wild gazelles gatecrashed your office and destroyed everything in sight? Sounds terrible, and I’m sure all of those things really genuinely would be, but they don’t have to mean the end of your business. Invest in intranet disaster recovery services by Infrascale and you’ll have all your important data backed up, ready to be accessed if the unthinkable happens.

Getting the Word Out

You’ve got a stellar client list, but what are you actually doing to maintain your relationship with them? With MailChimp, you’ll be able to keep them abreast of all the goings on with your company and send tailored special offers. An easy to use system that can be tailored to suit the needs of your business, it’s the most effective way to staying in dialogue with your customers.

Bring People Onboard

Your online presence is crucial to the success of your business. But there are so many websites out there, I hear you say. Yes, but there are also many internet users, and they’re looking for quality content. Using WordPress to develop a blog for your website is one of the ones in which you can get extra clicks around your site; websites that blog regularly receive as much as four times the many visitors as those who don’t. WordPress is highly customisable, flexible, and can handle large amounts of traffic – everything you need to have a successful blog!

Get the Work Done

There are alternatives to Microsoft Office out there, but none have truly come close to beating the original and master. You can do just about everything you would need to do in an office with the software, the documents that are created can be transferred to other devices easily, and it’s intuitive to use. Even if you do eventually want to transfer to other text and spreadsheet editors, it’s always useful to have Microsoft Office on your computer.

Boost Relationship with Customers

If your business deals in any way with customers, then you won’t look much further beyond Zoho. Small businesses can’t live without Zoho; it’s simply too good at what it does. With this software, you’ll be able to do practically everything you would want to do with your customers, including dealing with requests, accounting, and boost relationships. Highly efficient and trusted by millions, it’s a sure step towards productivity.

Photos Via: 1 & 2