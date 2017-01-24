Serious About Your Business? Don’t Forget These Vital Security Lessons

Whether your business is hosted in the clouds, accessed virtually or has a physical location and office, you can’t neglect the importance of security. The internet is filled with scams, viruses and malware that could strike at any time if you visit a shady website or open a malicious email attachment. But let’s face it, we rarely think about the consequences of browsing the internet without protection, and we often forget important security lessons taught to us by IT professionals.

To help you give you a recap on how to stay safe and keep your business free of viruses and malware, here are some essential pointers that you probably forgot over the past few years.

Keep Backups of Important Information

If you value your customer data and in-progress work, then you should keep regular backups of those files on the cloud or on an external hard drive. However, there are times when even your backups can be compromised due to hardware failures or viruses that infect the entire network of your workplace. In times like this, Googling “data recovery software free download” should give you plenty of resources and guides on how to recover your data should it be lost.

Make Sure Your Antivirus is Updated

An antivirus program is only as good as its database of viruses and infections. It can do basic security such as preventing programs from running if it thinks it’s malicious, but there are many viruses that manage to slip past the initial security and infect your system regardless. If you want your antivirus to detect and remove viruses efficiently, then stop skipping those mandatory updates.

Update Your Operating System

It’s very easy for us to dismiss Windows updates, but keep in mind that each update tends to fix vulnerabilities that hackers use to access your system. Don’t ignore those Windows updates and keep every computer in your office up to date with the latest versions to ensure that you aren’t vulnerable.

If It’s Too Good to Be True, It’s a Scam

When we browse the internet, we’re assaulted with advertisements and popups that generally ruin our browsing experience. No matter how many we close, they keep popping up like an endless swarm. However, there are times when an advert manages to catch our eye when it promises something like “guaranteed weight loss” or “work from home mum makes more than a celebrity!”. Sadly, these are all scams. If you click on these links, you might be lead to a download link for a program that’ll infect your PC, or they’ll send you an email attachment loaded with malware in an attempt to steal your personal information.

Stop Downloading Everything

With the rise of super fast internet speeds and unlimited download limits, you might feel inclined to download ridiculous amounts of files like music, games, software or movies using your home internet connection. However tempting it is, make sure you are downloading from reputable sources. Everyone likes to type in “download movie free” into Google when we can’t find something on Netflix or Amazon Video, but understand the risks you take of downloading a shady program from an equally shady website.

Image from Pexels

