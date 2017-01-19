The Secrets Behind Improving Your Website’s User Experience

If you have a website of any kind, no matter what its function is, then you need to think keenly about how to keep the user’s experience as good as possible. Ultimately, the website is all about the user. Your visitor should enjoy their visit to your website as much as possible; it should be easy, straightforward and provide them with everything they are looking for. If not, then you need to take another look at your site. However, there are some key ways to improve your website for the user. Let’s take a look at a few of those now, so that you can improve your website at your earliest convenience.

Use Plenty Of White Space

This might sound funny, but it is backed up by research. A study has shown that if you include plenty of white space on your webpages, the content on those pages is more easily understood by the reader. As such, white space – although it might sometimes seem like dead space – is actually essential to good design. Now, page design is not an easy thing to master, and it is always a good idea to hire a web development company to do it for you, but knowing these essentials is bound to help when it comes to briefing them on what you actually want with your website.

Improve Page Speed

There is no doubt that one of the major things that the modern user is always looking for is speed. One of the things that technology does to our expectations is it makes us want faster, more, all the time. As such, you need to make sure that your website is delivering on this front. Otherwise, your users might disappear before you know what’s happened. A two second delay in load time results in abandonment 87% of the time, according to one study. So clearly, this is a vital thing to bear in mind. If you improve your age speed, your users will really appreciate it, and your website will become significantly more popular. Page speed is hard to define, of course, but there are tools available to help you to figure out yours so that you can work on improving it. Google offer a free service for it, and you can find advice there on improving it too.

Hyperlink Differently

Hyperlinks are an essential and important part of the website, as they allow an easy navigation between pages and they can also help with the flow of writing. However, users can often find it a bit stale when the hyperlinks are all achieved and formatted in the same way every time. If you want to keep it interesting for your readers, then you need to make sure that you are hyperlinking in different ways at different times. You might not think that this was that important, but think again. The length and style of a hyperlink has been shown to affect the likelihood of it being clicked on massively. Bear this in mind when it comes to your SEO, as if you get the hyperlinks wrong it really could make all the difference.

