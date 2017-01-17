The Relationship Between the Internet of Things and Big Data

The way we live is increasingly becoming integrated with digital experiences. This process where physical objects are incorporating electronic networking is referred to as the Internet of Things (IoT) by tech insiders and social scientists. This new reality has elevated the value of data like never before. It is becoming undeniably important for businesses of all sizes to have the technology necessary to extract insights from every piece of data that comes in from any source including that from the IoT.

Why Enterprises Need to Embrace the Internet of Things

The truth is that we don’t leave the Internet just because we choose to unplug our computers or shut off our smartphones while walking around. We actually participate in the Internet of Things every time we walk into a building that’s embedded with electronic devices and sensors or get in a car that has a GPS inside of it. Emerging trends like wearable technology and home automation are only speeding up the inevitable mainstream status that the Internet of Things will soon have. Your business may be missing out on opportunities to collect and dissect important information if you’re focusing your digital efforts strictly on traditional online interfaces.

The Role of Big Data in Relation to the Internet of Things

The Internet of Things is a concept that creates huge amounts of data when it’s applied in everyday life. For instance, a furnace company that wants to bring automated settings and smart technology to its platform will need to have a way to measure customer preferences, temperature patterns, and other details. This data will then be used to build actionable commands for creating a pleasant and consistent indoor environment. Data can also play a big role in creating customer satisfaction and loyalty when it’s used in relation to the Internet of Things. Retail apps can offer customized deals and coupons based on the exact locations and personal habits of users. Of course, the reality is that big data can play a key role in both internal and external initiatives for enterprises in all industries.

Making a Plan to Tap into the Data That’s All Around You

Businesses that are interested in embracing the Internet of Things to create better experiences for customers or build better internal procedures need to look beyond the keyboard when it comes to data collection. This is where the role of Big Data analytics kicks in. A successful plan for using the digital world to raise the status of your business starts with a good data analytics platform. A solid platform should be able to detect, accept, interpret and act on data as it becomes available. It is critical that a platform is able to take data from a number of different sources if your goal is to offer optimum experiences based on the concept of the Internet of Things. A successful platform should be able to source data from sensors, social media, web servers, app servers, click streams, and more. The platform should then be able to organize and translate raw data using pre-assigned settings and values per your configuration. It is also important that the data that is collected and organized can be presented in a way that is easy to digest and act upon. A platform should achieve this by creating real-time analytics reports and visuals that is user-friendly. These reports are extremely valuable because they can offer concrete statistics regarding how and why users act and react in relation to a product or service. Big Data and the Internet of Things will only be further intertwined as technology advances to incorporate our world onto a more connected network.