Pressing Matters: Getting Your Business Known In The 21st Century

There is no doubt about it at all. Running a business can be a difficult thing to do. It’s a long path, self-employment, and it’s not always easy to tread. You might very well begin the journey alone and count on yourself to perform every single task. Now, you may have a business partner or even a nephew/niece who helps out occasionally – but you might be doing all the work yourself.

Doing it all alone? It is going to bring the great strain of work stress onto you. This could lead to you forgetting about important work duties. You could very well become overwhelmed by it all. Your business might fracture and fall apart if all the tasks climb on top of your while you’re trying to run your very own business.

Break it all down into chunks and remember one thing – there are more tools than ever in the 21st Century. You’re not alone, and you’re well armed. When it comes to business a lot of us fail to understand the grave importance of the internet. Getting your business known? That’s easier than ever.

Brand your business well – MarTech describes a brand as follows:

“The experience and perception of a product or company with a particular name, as provided through its identifying logos, subsequent designs, and the voices that represent it.”

A brand? It’s everything. Get it set up across your logo, products, and webpages and be consistent with it all. A brand is your perception.

Your business is going to rely on being seen. Search Engine Optimization is the key here. You need to know your target audience well and scatter keywords around your site that you know will attract them. You need to become the answer to their questions. If your site has more keywords, the higher it will climb the search rankings, and the easier your business will be seen.

New content is key to optimizing your site. News and new articles get noticed by search engines as they aren’t outdated pieces of information. You need to create new content often. This could be a video; it could be blogs, it could be press releases. If you blog, pick topics relevant to the interests of your business, you don’t have to write the next Tolstoy novel, but don’t write anything less than 250 words. Even the big businesses are still at it with press releases, and sometimes, they look more professional than blogs. Press release services can help your business transform from amateurs to professionals in the public eye.

The key is that you diversify your content and keep it steadily flowing through. The fresher the content? The more you’ll be picked up on searches.

You should use social media as well. You don’t need to be the most active profile in the world, but a good digital footprint helps. Your webpage, its content and social media usage are a great start to promotion.

This is a great foundation for a business and ideally it has taken a few worries off your mind. Concentrate on something else now!

Photos: Jon Fingas, Julian Burgess