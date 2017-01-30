Is It Possible To Start a Business For Less Than £1,000? You Bet It Is!

We’re living through something of a startup boom right now. More startups were initiated in 2015 than in any other year before that, and the numbers for 2016 and 2017 are expected to be even bigger.

But while the startup figures look promising, the number of failures was also catastrophic. For every new startup entering the market, one old company closed its doors and went out of business, 10 percent of those through bankruptcy.

So with that in mind, is it possible to start a company for less than £1,000? Let’s take a look.

Build A Web Identity – Cost £0

Just a few years ago, developing a website cost thousands of pounds and could take months to complete. Some institutions, like schools and businesses, shelled out hundreds of thousands of pounds on websites that offered little in terms of functionality or flexibility.

Now, though, with the rise of platforms like Godaddy.com and wix.com, things are very different. Businesses can whip up a website in a matter of hours, all for free. Through these website builders, it’s possible to get things like email addresses, domain names and web hosting.

Of course, there are premium options, but the actual cost of these is negligible. For instance, Wix offers packages for as little as £3.49 a month.

Company Formations – Cost £100 – 150

Many people think that setting up their own businesses is expensive, but it turns out that the process is actually rather cheap. Most of the costs that you have to pay are so that administrators can register you on their systems. Yes, it’s more expensive than things in the private sector because it is a government service, but it’s still pretty cheap in the grand scheme of things. You can find out how to form a company online with www.yourcompanyformations.co.uk.

Office Space – Cost From £500 Per Year

The statistics suggest that more than 52 percent of businesses are home-based. But thanks to the internet and digital technology, you no longer have to look as if you work from home. Instead, you can impress your customers with your professional credentials by meeting your clients in offices that you rent outside of your home.

One platform for doing this is Regus, a company that offers rented office space on a just-in-time basis. As a result, you only pay for the office services that you need, rather than renting out space full time.

Thanks to this, the costs are low. Some packages start at as little as £40 a month, depending on your needs.

Business Cards – Cost £20 for 300

Many startup entrepreneurs look at business cards and think that they are old-fashioned, especially in a world dominated by the likes of LinkedIn. But it turns out that they come in handy far more often than most people expect. For new business, business cards are essential and can be bought for as little as £20 from places like Office Depot, Staples, and VistaPrint.com. Make sure that your business cards reflect your brand image.

Photos: Shafiu Hussein, Wikimedia, FirmBee