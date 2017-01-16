Nerdy Ways To Take Your New Business To The Next Level

Nerds run this world and if you don’t believe that just look at a modern business. It’s fair to say that there are plenty of ideas and concepts that exist within the modern business derived straight from the mind of the nerd. We’re not just talking about the tech in use today either but rather how a business model operates and the key features of a successful company. However, it’s worth thinking about how tech has changed the game and then building from there. So what nerdy devices are in your office right now and do you even know they are there?

Terrific Office Tech

On The Cloud

Speak to any nerd, and they’ll tell you that they love fasttech. They want everything as quickly as possible. Gaming is obviously the best example of this. If you’re playing a game, online you don’t want to have to deal with massive loading times. Nor do you expect to face lags when you’re in a game. Who’d have thought that this idea would be relevant in the business world, with owners becoming obsessed about how quickly information can be transferred. When you think about it, this does make a lot of sense. After all, the faster information can be sent the more efficient the business model is. These days cloud servers are used in almost every major modern business that you can think of. It’s crucial tech if you want to stay ahead in the game and beat the competition. Developers are still working on making this tech faster of course. They won’t be satisfied until any tech, big or small can be sent instantly without any delays at all.

Delving Into Digital

The nerd world has also always been interested in making things smaller. Just look at cell phones. They started off as massive bricks that you carried in the trunk of your car. Now, they slip snuggly into the pocket of your jeans. Today in business it’s not about making things smaller but rather making them digital. If they can, businesses would rather buy a digital piece of software than a physical piece of tech. Of course, that’s now a real possibility thanks to innovative creations. For instance, there’s no longer any need for a fax machine in a typical office. Instead, faxes can be sent and viewed online quickly and easily. There’s no problem and no delays at all between getting that important info on a computer screen.

Scifi Wonders

Big Brother Is Watching

It’s a common theme in sci-fi that the state is always watching over us, and that includes the head of businesses. Now that’s not a sci-fi idea but common knowledge. Many business owners do now invest in software to monitor and watch over employees. It’s not for sinister reasons, though. They are checking things like stress levels or even general emotional well-being. They want to make sure that their employees are operating at the best possible level. So, they use things like Health Assured’s occupational health assessments and other services to keep a watchful eye. It’s becoming an important trend in the business world, keeping the company model efficient effective and issue free.

Beware The Machines

They can save and make you a lot of money! It’s true, automation is slowly creeping into every business industry. In fact, a recent report has revealed that a number of US restaurants have quietly introduced machines that make the meals. There is now very little human presence working behind the scenes in these restaurants. What will this mean for the future? Well for business owners it’s nothing but good news. Businesses will be able to run without a large labor cost, and this is already starting to happen. It could also lead to a radical shift in the state of the economy and how the working world looks today.

Tech Support

Finally, we do need to think about what this reliance means for tech support. Nerds know everything there is to understand about computers. If you want to know why your computer keeps crashing, speak to one of us. We’ll be able to help or point you in the direction of someone who can. But this reliance on tech does mean if something breaks business owners are reliant on this type of support. That’s why a lot of companies are now investing thousands in IT support. They want to be absolutely certain that if the tech does break down, it’s back running in minutes. If it isn’t, it could play havoc with the bottom line of the business as well as its future standing.

We hope you see now how nerdy ideas have radically changed the business model as it exists today.

Photos: harrivicknarajah0 and bfleeson.