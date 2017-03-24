Could You Mine a Fortune: Is Bitcoin Mining For You?

Bitcoin is a digital asset that uses cryptography to control its creation and management so that people can use it as a medium for exchanging funds. The concept of a digital cryptocurrency had been discussed for a long time, but the first major real-world implementation took place in 2009 when the first open-source client was released and the first bitcoins were issued.

It has taken time to build, but there are now many places that accept bitcoins as a currency. The early adopters of bitcoin have been the online software and gaming sectors, but you can use them with a whole range of online retailers from travel agents through to pizza delivery. It is understandable why the software sector has been an early adopter as they are able to understand it more and see the benefits it offers their clientele.

Bitcoin casinos, for example, enable their customers to play all the classic games like poker, roulette, blackjack and slot machine games using bitcoins. In the case of blackjack, the classic game itself remains unchanged but as a player using bitcoins, the experience alters as your transactions can occur faster and more securely. Not only that, but bitcoins also allow players to play anywhere in the world, as native monies are not an issue and everyone instead uses the universal currency; keep reading BitCasino’s guide to learn more about the benefits of playing blackjack using bitcoins.

But what is bitcoin mining?

Unlike hard currencies that are governed by countries, there is no-one regulating bitcoin and deciding when to print and issue the currency. Instead, bitcoins are created by miners who solve mathematical problems using special software and in exchange, they are issued bitcoins. Mining is a process where the miners add transaction records to the bitcoin public ledger, which shows past transactions and are called blockchains. Blockchains are a chain of blocks used to distinguish legitimate transactions and confirm the transactions and ownership.

This ability to create bitcoins acts as an incentive for people to become miners. Moreover, bitcoin miners help make the bitcoin network secure through approving transactions as they solve the mathematical problems and add to the blockchain. Mining is, in fact, an integral and crucial part of the bitcoin network in ensuring it is not only secure but a safe and stable network.

There is a lot of bitcoin mining hardware available on the market like AntMiner S7, AntMiner S9 and Avalon6 to assist bitcoin miners – but it’s not easy. Bitcoin mining is deliberately designed to be difficult and requires a lot of time in order to find new blocks so that the number of new blocks available each day is stable. This stability is required to maintain the price of the bitcoins. The blocks created have to include the proof of work to become valid and will be verified by other bitcoin nodes. Through issuing the miners with bitcoins as a payment method, it helps maintain the security and stability of the bitcoin network as they are invested in keeping the currency strong and secure.

Is bitcoin mining for you?

If you have the time and skills to do mining then it may be a great way to earn some money but it is not a quick and easy way to make a fortune. Like traditional gold or diamond mining, you have to really dedicate yourself and your time into mining and the rewards can take time to develop.