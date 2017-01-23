How to Maximise The Benefits of Your Virtual Office

Do you want to get more out of your employees? Maybe it’s time you sent them home! Do you want to save more money for your business? Maybe it’s time you got rid of your physical office and established a virtual one. Below are some of the best advantages of embracing the digital age and adopting a virtual office.

1. Tracking work

One of the most common myths of a virtual office is that managers and supervisors will lose the ability to track work and make sure the company goals are kept in mind. However, that simply isn’t the case. These days, there are a number of online project management tools, such as WorkflowMax or Trello, that will help you have a better insight into what is happening with your employees without needing a physical office. These web apps and tools allow staff to communicate and coordinate work efforts, so entire teams can contribute remotely and work towards project milestones.

2. Uniting workers of the world

With the rise of the digital age, employing staff from around the country and the world is now common practice. Not only does this give you greater flexibility to acquire the right staff for the right job, but you are able to now get work done at very short notice. However, be wary. Ensure to set clear targets and track projects to maximise your dollars and keep hiring costs down.

3. Bring your own device

A BYOD (bring-your-own-device) policy is a great option that not only saves your company money, but allows your staff to work on their own tablet or device, from the privacy of their own home. This results in your company lowering IT costs as well as cutting down on office overheads. Say goodbye to expensive IT support costs, hardware installations and expensive amenities and say hello to freedom! However, don’t forget to ensure your company has a suitable IT policy in place to keep your business’ digital assets secure.

4. Ability to grow

One of the best advantages of a virtual office is how it enables your business to grow in accordance with your needs. Need a salesperson on the other side of the country? No sweat. You can now hire, train and manage anywhere there’s an internet connection without ever picking up the phone. Be it web developers, salespeople, creative teams or project managers, there’s an entire workforce at your disposal who can work when and wherever you need them.

5. Productivity and morale

Often, the things that make work so unenjoyable isn’t the actual work itself. The long, uncomfortable commute, the stress of rush hour, the stiffness of the office – imagine if all of these things were eliminated. The hours spent on the commute alone means that if this is taken out of the equation, far more work could be done. A virtual office enables you to utilise this wasted time and convert it into productive, payable work. From employees scheduling their own breaks and balancing workloads across projects to choosing their work environment – be it home, a café or a park – you’ll see a noticeable increase in staff productivity and morale. You’ll even find that employees who are sick will still pull out their laptop to stay on top of emails if they can do so from the comfort of home.

A virtual office is a true benefit of working in the digital age. The benefits of embracing the digital age are many, giving you and your team the ability to create a flexible workplace that responds to business needs and improves employee conditions.