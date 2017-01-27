Manufacture Inc. – Building Your Own Factory From The Ground Up

A lot of small businesses rely on factories overseas to get their work done. For years, this has been the cheapest way to get a product made. But, it’s also had a huge impact on the amount of jobs at home. With no factories for people to work in, a lot of people struggle to find work. So, as a small business, you should be doing everything that you can to stop this. Of course, your power will be limited at the moment. You don’t have to sit around and do nothing, though.

Bringing your manufacturing to your doorstep is a great way to ensure that you’re opening up jobs for people in your area. You will contribute to the local economy, and make an impact on your small community. Along with this, you’ll be able to make sure that all of your products retain the same level of quality. You’ll also be able to prototype your products without having to pay someone else to do it. Of course, setting up a factory will cost a lot of money, though.

The very first thing to consider in this is the location of the plant. This will have a big impact on the staff you can hire and the ease of your day-to-day life. It’s important to make sure that you take this are into serious consideration. The location of a company can have a huge affect on their business. Always use business real estate agents to give you advice. And, use any other professional advice you can get in this area.

First, you need to make sure that the location you’re choosing isn’t a bad one. If you choose something too far from a city, you may struggle to find people to work for you. And, if you have to travel far everyday, you’ll make your own life harder. You need to choose a location that is not only good for you and your workers, but also for customers. If you place a business in an area that already has competing businesses, you’ll struggle to get more customers. Research is key at this stage to make sure that you don’t choose somewhere that isn’t great for business.

Next, you need to determine is a location and property are realistic for your business. This area has a lot of factors. For example, a company that needs to have space to build boats won’t do very well in a garage. And, if you sell to construction companies, being in the middle of nowhere could be very counter-productive. You need to think about the equipment that needs to fit inside, as well as the staff that will be using it. Choosing something too large or small can be an easy place for a business to fail. You need to be absolutely certain that a property will work well for your business before settling on it.

For most businesses, cost is always a key consideration. And, when it comes to property, there are loads of hidden costs. Business power bills will be much higher than residential ones, especially for a factory. You will also be using a lot of water, in most cases. So, you need to make sure that you will be able to afford these bills. They will be very expensive, so they need to be factored in when you consider the costs. You will probably have to spend money on agent fees and other business bills when you first start using the property. So, it’s important to make sure that these are considered, as well.

Other costs can arise from the building, as well. In a lot of business property contracts, the company who uses the property is responsible for it’s upkeep. Obviously, this is very different to residential leasing, so a lot of people don’t realise it. When you’re responsible for something like this, you always have to be aware of the costs. Older buildings will usually cost a lot more to repair than newer ones. In some places, old buildings are even protected to make sure that they aren’t altered too much. This means that you have to use traditional methods to maintain them. Methods like this will often be the most expensive around. So, you need to make sure that the building is in good condition. And, that it won’t cost a fortune in the future.

The backbone of any factory are the tools that are inside. They make all of the work possible and are fundamental to the running of the business. So, you need to be careful when you choose them. Your business will ride on the tools that you choose. And, unfortunately, some are simply worse than others. Choosing the wrong tools will make life very difficult for you, in the future. And, it could even make it more expensive for you, too.

Of course, you want to choose tools based on what you need. If you already have products being made elsewhere, you will already know which tools you need to get. But, if you’re new to this, you’ll have to find the best processes that work for the products that you want to make. Thankfully, for things like CNC, 3D printing, and laser cutting, you can have someone else do it for you. This gives you a chance to test different methods before you buy the machines to do it.

Once you’ve determined the type of tools that you will need, you have to find the exact items you’re going to buy. This is something that will take a lot of research. You have to look at reviews, and will spend many hours searching for things. But, when you get the best value options, it will be worth it. When doing this, you want to be looking for a balance between price and quality. Once you find the item that gives you the best value for money, you’ll have the option you need.

Getting your hands on equipment can be a challenge. It’s very expensive, and a lot of things are sold directly from the manufacturer. For example, if you have metal or wooden products that need to be painted, you need a paint booth. Without it, you risk breaking the law. You have to protect staff against fumes, while they’re working. To find items like this, you’d have to browse Reliant Finishing systems and the offerings from other companies. This is the best way to get an idea of what’s out there and available.

Once you’ve got a building and you’ve filled it with tools, you need to make sure that you have staff to run the operation. Of course, you have to be realistic at this stage. If most of the work can be done by you alone, you won’t need that many staff members. You may even be able to get away with running things by yourself for a while. Of course, this will make it a little more stressful for you. But, will also save a lot of money.

Part of the reason for having a factory in your homeland is because it enables you to create jobs. But, even if you don’t need staff now, you probably will in the future. As your business grows, you will gain the chance to hire employees and create jobs. It’s not worth going for this straight away, in a lot of cases. But, once you’ve got the resources, it’s a great way to make sure that your business is doing something for society!

When it comes to starting an operation like this, you need to make sure that you’re working within the law. Breaking the law and doing things incorrectly can spell doom for a small business. And, when it comes to large tools and heavy machines, you have to be extra careful. In most places, you will find that there are laws that force employees to provide hard hats and work boots in factories. You may also find that you have to give your staff training so that they can use the tools safely. This is also a matter of looking after your staff correctly. So, you need to make sure it’s done properly.

But, of course, the law is different everywhere. So, this is something that has to be researched. You can get a lot of help, though. So, it’s not too hard. In most fields of business, you’ll find people that can help you make sure that you’re compliant. People like this have years of experience and will know a lot about the field you’re planning to go into. Your government will also provide free advice, which you just have to find online. These resources are great to make sure that you’re doing well from the start. It’s much easier to start off doing things right than it is to change things when you’re established.

Hopefully, this will give you all of the help you need to start getting work done at home. This is a great chance to get your business closer to you, while also being able to improve the lives of people around you. Actions like this can revitalise entire areas. They can bring new people, and make a town a lot more money. So, it’s well worth putting the effort in, even if it costs your business more.

Photos: Geograph, Falco, Wikimedia,