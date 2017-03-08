How to Make it Easier to Get Testimonials for Your Website

You should never underestimate how valuable genuine testimonials can be. Anyone visiting your website is more likely to be engaged if they can see how other people value your services or products. It’s important to note that only genuine testimonials work well. This is why you need to determine a method for collecting testimonials from your customers.

It’s also important to provide people with a way of recognizing that a testimonial is real. It’s a good idea to use the same language that was originally used by the customer who provided the testimonial. It’s also a good idea to include verification such as social media information for people who have provided feedback, as well as photographs, if possible. Let’s take a look at how you can ensure all of this comes together.

Getting your timing right

It’s very important to make sure you ask for feedback and testimonials at the right time. There is no point asking someone to recall their experience months after it has happened; you need to do so while the interaction is still fresh. This means that when they provide the testimonial it’s likely to be more comprehensive and accurate.

If a satisfied customer sends you a thank you message or email then you should make the most of the opportunity. Just ask if you can use their comments on your website; to inform others about the type of experience they can expect.

Creating a feedback form that works

It can sometimes be awkward requesting a testimonial from a customer; not everyone likes to be asked. This is why you might want to think about setting up a feedback form on your website. It gives people the opportunity the chance to talk openly about the feedback they have received you just have to make sure that you get permission to use the feedback as written testimonials on your website.

Keeping an eye on mentions elsewhere on the Internet

There are some people who will not give you direct feedback about your products and services; they will simply mention you elsewhere. They may leave a review of your business on a different website. They may even mention you in a blog post. If you want to know when you have been mentioned you need to set up a Google alert. Once you know you have been mentioned you can ask the person if you can reference their comments.

If you are running a business you need to invest wisely in online marketing strategies. This is why you should spend time thinking about obtaining testimonials for your website. People visiting your site are far more likely to engage with what you have to offer if they can see independent comments about it. Never be tempted to create your own testimonials. No matter how hard you try they will never seem as though they are genuine. It’s far better to put in the effort to get genuine testimonials from real customers.

