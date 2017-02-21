Isidore Electronic Recycling

Over the decades, the world has given much focus on the solid waste. Plastics seem to have been the greatest contributor to the solid waste, hence numerous efforts to recycle the materials. Nonetheless, the attention is closely shifting towards e-waste that is quickly endangering the environment. When your TV, computer or phone gets outdated, you probably put it with the rest of the trash. It is a new form of waste whose interventions are yet to gain significant ground. However, companies such as Isidore Electronics have come up to fight against the menace caused by outdated electronics.

As the world continues to curb these problems, most firms have made strides towards recycling solid wastes and effluents. However, the idea of recycled electronics remains at infancy, as only a few players understand the impacts and the mitigations. It leaves the globe with a challenge since the production of electronics has taken a new twist.

Based in California, the company collects old electronics and transforms them into a usable form. Unlike other types of solid waste, recycling the electronics means dismantling them and sorting the valuable parts. The process the lowers the amount of what goes into the waste while leaving some for other firms to recycle. The core parts of these gadgets are used to make other gadgets lowering the toxic levels in the landfill.

With increased production of electronic devices and a fast changing technological landscape, it is difficult to keep up with the massive volumes of electronic devices. The problems get even bigger due to the obsolescence and the low cost of new devices making it sound to replaces rather than repair the faulty ones. While the company is just a pioneer, the industry seems to draw attention from other players, hence the recent rise in electronic recycling. The efforts show a congregated will to rid the world of dangerous solid waste while creating valuable products.