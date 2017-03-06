How Integrated Digital Marketing Helped Boost My Business

A few years ago, my buddy and I got an idea to start our own business. Sick to death of traditional, bulky wallets, we came up with a sleek wallet design that holds more than a money clip, but doesn’t balloon up to uncomfortable proportions like some wallets do.

Once the product was complete, all we had to do was sell it, right? Wrong. We had to market it – and figuring out how to do so was a nightmare. I went online and was inundated with information: lists covering “The Top 5 SEO Tricks” and articles about “Foolproof Social Media Campaigns” designed to market your company. It was enough to make my head spin.

Then I discovered integrated digital marketing. “What is integrated digital marketing?” I can hear you ask. It’s a marketing approach that combines the tips, tricks, and campaigns I had read about and works them together into one effective powerhouse of a strategy. With integrated digital marketing, your company won’t simply focus on pumping up the SEO for its website while ignoring everything else; it will consider SEO as well as engage in Google AdWords campaigns. You’ll try to build an amazing organic reach via your social media outlets while also paying for ads to extend that reach to a larger audience.

Learning about integrated digital marketing opened my eyes as to why my company’s current marketing strategy wasn’t as effective as I wanted it to be. I soon hired a digital advertiser to take over our marketing and although it took time, I’ve watched our bottom line start to grow. They do what they do best – which is draw on years of experience at fine-tuning marketing strategies for individual businesses in order to get results. This frees my buddy and I up to do what we do best, which is run our company and keep our customers happy.