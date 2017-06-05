How to Improve Business Communication?

Writing is one of the most popular ways of communication nowadays. However, many people including businessmen don’t know how to compose a business letter correctly, while good written communication may help to accelerate your career development.

A Guide for Business Writing

Here you may find the most effective recommendations in the sphere of business communications provided by Forbes. They are as follows:

1. Mind the aim of communication. Brevity is the sister of talent, as you know. Thus, try not to go into unnecessary detail, it looks like you are not interested in the very aim of your communication.

2. Be polite. Even working communication needs politeness, so remember about it in every step. Don’t forget to greet the man or woman with whom you are corresponding. Don’t forget about goodbye as well. Modern e-mail services have the function of the auto label where you may put down a necessary polite goodbye, for example, “Best regards”. Such insertion will be added to the end of each e-mail you are sending.

3. Observe the structure. You should also keep in mind that each e-mail has a structure similar to a usual text. Thus, it has the introduction (greeting), the main part (necessary issues themselves), and the conclusion (the automatic sign off).

4. Use templates. This point is closely connected to the previous one. If you have to compose many similar letters, outline your own template for them and use it every time when you need to make such a typical e-mail. It saves your time and nerves because you will never think about unfortunate errors in standard documents.

5. Use plain, concrete words. The style of working correspondence requires the use of simple, universally understandable words. Thus, it is highly recommended to avoid complex sentences to get the message across to the reader.

6. Avoid jargon. Such requirement touches upon the very style as well. Slang words are absolutely prohibited in business letters because an expert professional may always explain something without jargonisms. So, mind what you write.

7. Put off various means of expressiveness. Such means as metaphors, similes, and epithets are appropriate in fiction literature, but you should not insert them in your e-mail because these tropes will deflect attention from the subject matter.

8. Mind the grammar. This point seems unusual but it is so. Don’t forget to check your grammar because grammatical mistakes are absolutely prohibited.

9. Proofread. This point is obvious: typos and mistakes in spelling show the level of your education and proficiency. Therefore, don’t neglect checking your correspondence and always reserve some spare time to do it.

10. Delegate business writing to somebody else. If you have many other tasks to do, you may always hire somebody to manage your correspondence instead of you. By the way, a freelancer may work with you online. Thus, you will have more spare time and get rid of necessity to check all your texts while an experienced writer will do his/her best for you.

Use of these simple recommendations will help you to upgrade your writing skills and apply them in the sphere of business correspondence.