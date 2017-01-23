Is CCTV Footage Admissible In Court?

It is important to install CCTV outside the house or business in order to catch people in the act of breaking in. Police can use this footage to identify the perpetrators. These people can then be tracked and arrested. After their arrest, they can be charged and brought to court.

Some people might be confused as to whether the footage from CCTV security systems in Perth will be admissible in court. Read this helpful guide in order to find out whether this is the case.

What Does “Admissible In Court” Actually Mean?

To the layman, some terms that are used in court can be difficult to understand. “Admissible in court” is one of these phrases. This refers to any evidence that is presented to the judge or jury that is put forward by the prosecution or defense to prove a point.

CCTV As Evidence In Court

Lots of evidence can be used as something that is admissible in court. This includes footage and still images from CCTV cameras. The footage can be requested or confiscated by police. The CCTV footage has to match several criteria before it can be submitted as evidence in court. Castle Security provides CCTV that is high quality and reliable.

The Footage Must Be Watermarked

The first criterion for the CCTV is that it should be watermarked with an identification of the business or home owner. This will ensure that the footage can be used as evidence in a court of law. If the watermark is missing, then it cannot be considered.

The Footage Must Be Time-Stamped

Proof of a crime can only be proved through CCTV can only be proved if the footage has been stamped with the time and the date. This will place the perpetrator at the scene of the crime when it was allegedly committed. Otherwise, the defense can argue that the footage could have been captured at another time as to when the alleged crime was committed.

The Footage Must Be Clear

The footage and images from the CCTV must be clear enough to make a proper identification of the person who is accused of committing a crime. Footage that is blurred or which jumps will not be considered as evidence. It could be possible to “clean up” the footage before it is submitted to the court for consideration as evidence.

The CCTV cameras should be tested on a regular basis to make sure that everything can be seen clearly. Fuzziness or skipping should be fixed as soon as is possible.

The Footage Cannot Be Doctored

If the footage has been doctored, then it cannot be submitted as evidence. The raw footage needs to be submitted without any edits, so people should not attempt to change anything.

This article has explained the circumstances in which CCTV can be used as evidence in court. People can follow this advice if they believe that a crime has been committed.

Image via: Flickr