The Burden of Boredom – How Spicing up Your Workspace Can Help to Reclaim Productivity

If you work in an office, you’re probably no stranger to productivity hacks. These little tips and tricks are everywhere and, for the most part, they’re very useful. Things like the Pomodoro time management technique, for example, are rooted in real science and they can have a noticeable impact on efficiency.

Not a lot of attention is given to the physical work space, however, besides the general advice to avoid mess and clutter. Yet, the layout, quality, and mood of your work environment are very important. If you want to do a faster or better job, there are some small changes which you might want to try.

Keep reading for some tips on the best ways to reinvigorate a tired work space and take back control of your focus.

Use the Right Tools

Productivity starts with the tools that you depend upon.

If they aren’t suitable, you can’t expect the best performance. Just as a writer couldn’t craft a novel with a broken pen, office workers do not reach their full potential unless they are well equipped.

You need an adjustable chair, with lumbar support to maintain a healthy posture. You also need the flexibility of a dual monitor stand if you work with multiple monitors for long periods of time. The height of computer screens must be variable in order to help you sit comfortably.

Create Your Own System

According to recent studies, everything that we’ve been taught about desktop clutter could be misleading. Some behavioral experts now believe that clutter is indicative of a creative personality and that, if a person is forced to change, they lose some of their efficiency.

The point is that you should get comfortable with your own workplace system.

If it isn’t disorganization to you, there’s no need to adapt to routines which feel uncomfortable. Make sure that you’re not confusing creativity with laziness, however. The system has to work!

Bookmark Your Ideas

We’ve all been working hard on a big task or deadline, only to have a completely unrelated idea pop up and cause a mental distraction. In fact, this happens several times a day for most office workers because, let’s face it, data processing jobs aren’t always very exciting.

Instead of chastising your brain, take a minute to indulge it. Surf a relevant web page, complete a google search or scribble in a notepad. The important thing is that you acknowledge it and move on. You can even keep a file on the desktop for links, notes, and other creative tidbits.

Add a Little Greenery

The impact of leafy, vital plants should not be underestimated. Studies show that people actually become more creative in the presence of the color green and they feel more relaxed around plants. Luckily, it doesn’t take much to tend to a little pot plant each morning.

If you don’t like the idea of growing something, add some green items to your desk. Maybe a green photo frame, a new stationary set, or a cool green pillow for back support. Colors can have a surprising impact on one’s state of mind, so use them to your advantage.

Why Productivity Begins and Ends With You

While efficiency and productivity are very much related to the physical components of the work space, they can’t exist without the right attitude. To strive harder and achieve more, you need to actually like the place where you work. This is why it is important to put some time into designing and refining it. If you feel comfortable, you’ll have a positive outlook and this will help you to perform at your best.

