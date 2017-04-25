Building A World Class Website To Impress Your Customers

If your business had a shop, it would be dressed to impress. In an ideal world it’d be in a prime position in the high street with plenty of room for all your stock and would use displays and creative arrangements to entice in customers and keep them in store.

When it comes to online, the theory is pretty much the same. You need a strong website, with the right capacity that is laid out in a way that will both attract customers in and keep them there. How does that work in practice? Here’s how to impress your customers with your website…

It all starts with a name

Part of the benefit of having a shop on the high street is that people know where to find you. Online, that’s only the case if you get your domain name right. These are the words that people will type to land on your website. You need your domain name to be short, easy to remember and as closely linked to the name of your business as possible. There are some tips on how to do that with this piece from Moz. Long, complicated domain names are the equivalent of having a shop down that dark side alley that no-one walks down. Don’t rely on people to go out of the way for you – make life simple.

Make it look good

Design is important too. This is the window dressing and shop layout in our ‘real world’ example. Customers should be able to find everything that they want, enjoy browsing and find it straightforward to pay as and when they want to. There are many ‘off the peg’ design templates that you can use to make a passable website but do you really want an identikit effort? An average site won’t impress your customers. Call on an expert to help you to develop something that stands out from the crowd instead.

Get a good host

Without a host you’re the equivalent of a retailer with no physical shop and no-one wants that. The host provides the space for your website to sit within. It will help to ensure that your website is able to cope with the traffic that you will attract and can handle the safe and secure transfer of any data exchanged.

A good host will allow you the flexibility to grow as your business gets bigger, helping you to make the transition into a top quality outlet. Your host should also ensure that your site is hardly ever down so that customers can find you whenever they need you. It’s vital that you find out more about hosting and search out the package that can deliver what your customers want.

Don’t just sell

A top class website isn’t just an online checkout, it has to be about much more than that.

By having a quality blog on your site you’ll be able to engage your readers in a conversation and address any questions they might have. Content such as this delivers an experience that can help foster a richer relationship between you and your customers (hopefully in both senses of the word!)

As well as blogs, white papers, journals, infographics and videos can deliver a more complete offering to keep your customers happy.

Shout about it

Lastly, you can have the best site in the world but if you don’t tell anyone about it then you’ll get nowhere. Use social media for a cost effective way of spreading the word to the right audience. The best websites aren’t just the ones that have the best design – they’re the ones that customers find it easy to find and use so it’s important to reach out to them on the platforms that they use most frequently.