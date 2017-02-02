Become A Forex Pro With Autochartist

Want a new day job? Or are you just looking for a hobby?

Either way, trading foreign exchange might be your thing. Since the advent of the internet, Forex has become the most accessible market. There are experts who earn their sole living off it. And there are many who do it to earn some extra cash on the side.

With its increasing popularity has come advancing technology. First off, there was the tech needed for a basic trading platform. Then came MetaTrader 4, which soon became the platform of choice for just about every trader. Now, new innovations such as chart pattern recognition software are vastly increasing your likelihood of success.

We’re going to take a look at Autochartist for MetaTrader 4, a plugin that gives you all the analysis you need to become a Forex pro.

What is Autochartist?

Autochartist is perhaps the most advanced tool for analysing Forex data. It charts this data by recognising a variety of patterns, including Fibonacci patterns.

While a human can only process so much information, Autochartist is able to monitor thousands of financial instruments 24/7. Only by this constant monitoring can these patterns be reliably identified.

How do I get it?

Autochartist is available as a MetaTrader 4 plugin. Your Forex broker may offer it, as does Admiral Markets.

Features

Chart patterns

Not only does Autochartist cover the Forex market, it also analyses equities, futures, CFDs, and spread betting markets. So, you’re not limited to making money off Forex alone.

Autochartist identifies pattern formations , such as triangles, wedges, tops and bottoms. These patterns are charted in an easy to understand format. You won’t have to spend hours trying to understand the results of the data analysis.

Fibonacci patterns

As mentioned, Autochartist automatically identifies Fibonacci patterns . The Fibonacci sequence, which occurs in nature over and over again, is one of the advanced ways of analysing Forex data. It shows what the market is expected to do according to the theory of the Golden Ratio. It’s incredibly useful, even if it is slightly more complicated.

Key levels

Autochartist identifies “key levels” which, when can indicate whether to open or close a trade. It notifies you once the levels have been breached.

PowerStats

PowerStats is another toolkit that Autochartist provides, which makes it a great option for those who regularly use pattern recognition to make their trades. It provides key insights into the movements of Forex instruments, including:

average pip movement

likelihood of the direction of momentum

maximum expected price movements

expected price movements

It helps to identify worthwhile stop loss and take profit levels and which instruments to use to trade.

Market reports

Autochartist will automatically generate market reports which help you to see all the data analysis in context. While human analysts also provide market reports, they generally contain bias and can only cover a limited amount of data. Autochartist automatises the process, making the results that much more accurate.

As a Forex trader, the software you use can help you to swim. Without it, you are likely to sink sooner rather than later. Autochartist is one of those excellent tools that will allow you to become a Forex pro.

