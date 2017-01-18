4 Ways to a Successful Business Presentation

There are few things more daunting than a business presentation, and with so much at stake, one can’t afford to take any chances. The venue must be suitable and of ample size, and with a firm objective in place, and dynamic content, your presentation will be well received. Whatever your goals, you do want to make a good impression, so it isn’t just the actual content of your presentation that will have a bearing on the outcome. If you are about to plan a business presentation, here are some important things to bear in mind.

1. The Venue – If the meeting is to be held at your office, it is important to make sure everything is spick and span. Perhaps the front area could do with a revamp, and what better time to make some positive changes? If you happen to be in Western Australia, and are looking for signage in Perth, you couldn’t do any better than signage by Total Sign Co, who can transform your premises at a reasonable cost. The meeting room should be comfortable, with adequate lighting, and make sure there is sufficient seating space so that all the attendees will be able to see the projector screen clearly.

2. Take Control – This is critical, and best achieved during the brief opening speech by outlining the schedule. It is best to allow the participants at least 15 minutes to socialise before commencing with the actual presentation. Some people get quite stressed when travelling, so a short rest period will help them to focus on the presentation. Make it very clear at the start that you will be happy to answer any questions at the end of the presentation, as you do not want any interruptions, and allow sufficient time for the after questions, as there might be several points raised that require analysis.

3. Clear Objectives – Your guests might be existing customers, or they could be potential investors, so it is important to decide what your objectives are. It is always good to introduce your company with a short video that showcases your business, and this will enable the participants to have a clearer picture of what your company is all about. Be prepared for some serious questions, and if there are any shortcomings in your proposal, they will be quickly pointed out. It might be that this meeting is an opportunity to plant a seed, and your aim is to make the participants more aware of your products or services, or your goal could be to establish a secure business relationship.

4. Be Well Prepared – As the host, you want to create the right impression, and with clients and partners in attendance, everything needs to be well planned. The schedule should be clear and all resources organised and ready. The right ambience is important, people do not like to be cramped too much, so if you think your office might be a little small, consider hiring a convention room in a nearby hotel.

The outcome of a business presentation very much depends on the content and the way it is delivered, but with a little planning, you can feel confident of creating the right impression.

Photo: Loren Kerns