3 Easy Ways to Tell a Lazy Employee from a Loyal Employee

At work, there are a lot of factors that prevent us from seeing the true colours of our employees. First of all, we just aren’t there to monitor them 24/7. We might have CCTV cameras, we might receive tidbits of information from our colleagues, and sometimes we might even speak to them. But sadly, if you have more than a handful of employees working under your brand, then you might find it difficult to get any meaningful information about them.

However, that’s not to say it’s difficult to tell if an employee is lazy or not. There are many signs that will tell you if an employee is loyal to you or simply just lazy. Here are a couple of telltale signs to help you distinguish between a good and bad member of staff.

Lazy employees try too hard, loyal employees get work done

We’ve all chased someone at work to try and get them to finish a piece of work or assignment. When you approach someone that is lazy or slacking off, they’ll make crazy promises like “I’ll get it done in the next 30 minutes” or “I’ll make it up to you and do extra tomorrow”. These are signs of false promises and it’s even clearer when they fail to meet your expectations. A loyal employee, on the other hand, will have no problem meeting deadlines and they won’t ever promise you extra that they can’t meet.

They’ll do the work they are asked for and if they are behind schedule, they’ll make it up to you by simply completing the work and giving you an honest timeframe.

Lazy employees need to be monitored, loyal employees don’t

If you’ve ever felt like you needed to keep an eye on an employee, that’s your gut telling you that person is lazy or might be up to something. Instead of constantly monitoring them through CCTV and wasting your time, however, you can simply hire performance management for your team. These services will be able to coach you on how to manage employees and evaluate their performance without the need to constantly monitor them. Loyal employees don’t need monitoring, and they can be trusted to do their work without being distracted or late.

Lazy employees complain, loyal employees work

If you’ve ever given a regular task to someone in your workplace, only to receive rude comments and whiny statements about how you’re giving them too much work or you’re targeting them, then that’s a sign of a lazy employee. It’s true that some employers are a little harsh on their staff and assign them extra unneeded work, but if someone regularly complains about their work, then you know they just don’t want to do their job.

Loyal employees don’t do this, and regardless of if you give them a lot of work or not, they’ll get the job done. Of course, you should never abuse your employees and assign them extra work just because they don’t talk back—you never want to upset someone who has been loyal to your business!

Photos: Tranmotritan, Startup Stock Photos